The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by 447 on Tuesday, reaching a record 3,897, while the state Department of Health announced another 6,669 new cases of the novel coronavirus statewide.
There were 96 new cases in the Valley, a number pushed up by increases at prisons, jails and long-term care facilities. There were 43 new cases in Union County, 29 in Northumberland, 16 in Snyder and eight in Montour.
Statewide, there have now been 321,070 total cases since March along with 9,951 deaths, including 81 new deaths across the state on Tuesday. There were no new deaths in the Valley in the latest release. There have been 170 total deaths in the Valley tied to the novel coronavirus, including 133 linked to long-term care facilities.
The state hospitalization number continues to climb, breaking its record each day. During its noon update on Tuesday, the DOH reported, of the 3,897 hospitalizations 826 patients were in intensive care units (ICUs) and 405 on ventilators, an increase of 34. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized.
Locally, there are 124 patients being treated at local hospitals. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville reported 79 patients, 29 in the ICU, both small increases over Monday. The hospital is also treating 12 patients on ventilators, down three from Monday. At Geisinger Shamokin, there are 14 patients being treated, including five in the ICU. According to Evangelical Community Hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach, Evangelical has 31 patients hospitalized, including seven in the ICU and three on ventilators.
There have been 4,994 cases in the Valley: 2,308 cases and 120 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,378 cases and 15 deaths in Union County, 887 cases and 20 deaths in Snyder County and 421 cases and 15 deaths in Montour. There were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases on Tuesday, including 1,426 in Philadelphia.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13-19 stood at 11.1%. Between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23, there were 405,883 tests reported with 49,539 positive cases.
Prisons
Active COVID-19 cases are increasing at federal and state prison facilities in the Valley according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
The BOP's federal dashboard shows 182 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of nearly 100 cases in one day.
There are now 120 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood along with five active staff cases. That total was 41 inmates and five staffers in Monday's release. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there are 51 cases, 49 among inmates, an increase of 14 cases. At the low-security site there are two active cases, both in staff members. USP-Lewisburg did not show an increase and has four active cases among staff members.
One inmate and one staffer have already recovered at Allenwood's low security unit, while 116 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Seven inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 13 staffers at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.
SCI-Coal Township reported 39 active cases, 26 among inmates, an increase of eight new cases over the past 24 hours. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,721 cases, including 1,177 among inmates.
County offices
Union County Commissioners directed county employees, where feasible, to telecommute beginning Monday. Employees are asked to work with their supervisors to establish telework plans through Jan. 15.
According to Chief Clerk Sue Greene, new signage regarding COVID-19 mitigation measures will be hung at county buildings and information will be updated at www.unionco.org.
Masks are required, Greene said, and the public must continue to make appointments to visit county offices. The public can expect questions to screen whether they’re feeling symptoms or have been exposed to someone confirmed to have the respiratory disease.
“This year has been unlike any other and difficult at times from anything we have experienced. I personally appreciate the efforts you have put into following the safety protocols that were approved in June. We are all tired, nevertheless, there is light at the end of the tunnel. We need to stay the course in the meantime,” Greene wrote in a memo to county employees.
The Montour County Courthouse and all other Montour County government facilities will be open by appointment only beginning Monday and closed until further notice, said County Clerk Holly Brandon, on Tuesday afternoon.
Phone numbers for making appointments for services is available at www.montourco.org.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 881 cases at Valley nursing homes. To date, there have been 619 long-term care facility cases (479 among residents) in Northumberland County, 105 (84 residents) in Montour, 105 (88) in Snyder and 52 (40) in Union County. One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
Event canceled
The Improved Milton Experience has canceled the 2020 Christmas Season Open House of the Milton Model Train Museum due to COVID-19 concerns
The open house sessions this year during the Christmas season have been canceled due to the rapidly rising cases of the virus, officials said Tuesday.
"This was not taken lightly or without much sadness but it is our responsibility to protect the health of our members and the visitors that attend our open houses," TIME Executive Director George Venios said. "Given our space constrictions it would be very difficult to maintain safety during this outbreak."