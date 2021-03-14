SUNBURY — Shikellamy’s boys basketball season is in jeopardy after a team member was exposed to COVID-19, the school district told the media late Sunday.
“We have an exposure on the team with a staff member and we are in the process of contact tracing and informing parents,” Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “It’s a very unfortunate, and the world we are dealing with. I am extremely saddened for our kids.”
Bendle further explained that the district will make every attempt to save the season before making a decision on whether to forfeit a state playoff game.
The Braves (9-12), who on Thursday won their first district championship since 1979, are scheduled to face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin in a state quarterfinal game Friday.
They were one of five area teams that qualified for their respective PIAA tournaments by winning a District 4 crown. Unlike years past, only district champions advanced to state play due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain, 59-42, for the District 4 Class 5A championship in a game played without head coach Bill Zeigler, who missed the game due to an illness in his family.