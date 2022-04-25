Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Routes 890 and 61 just outside of Sunbury this morning. Route 61 is closed in all directions.
According to emergency radio communication, a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle are involved in the crash in the area of The Den restaurant. There are reports of heavy entrapment.
Crews are closing down a portion of Route 61 around the scene. According to 511pa.com, Route 61 is closed between Elm Street and Green Street.
The crash occurred at about 9:15 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.