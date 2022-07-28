DALMATIA — Route 147 is closed in both directions between Toad Valley Road and Route 225 in Lower Mahanoy Township in southern Northumberland County this morning due to a vehicle crash.
A detour using Mahantango Creek Road and Route 225 is currently in place.
Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
