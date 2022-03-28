A crash has forced a portion of Route 61 to be closed in both directions this morning and PennDOT is expected to be closed for several hours.
According to emergency radio communications, the crash occurred near Crocus Road along Route 61, just east of Stonington. Utility poles are damaged and wires are down according to radio communication.
Emergency crews are closing Route 61 from Stonington to Shamrock Road according to radio communication. Several other accidents have occurred near the scene due to icy conditions, officials report.
A detour using Main Street, Snydertown Road/Bottle Road, and Route 487 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.