Interstate 80 westbound is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash this afternoon near the exit to Route 147 and Interstate 180.
According to emergency radio, a tractor-trailer rolled on the highway and is blocking both westbound lanes.
PennDOT says westbound lanes are closed between exit 212B and 210B, which both head north to Williamsport on opposite sides of the Susquehanna River.
Crews are on the scene trying to roll the truck back over to clear the highway. Traffic is being rerouted onto I-180 westbound to Route 220 north back to Interstate 80 westbound.