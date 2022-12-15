Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County and the Route 220 interchange in Clinton County, due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County near mile marker 182.
A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel. The speed limit on I-180 has been lowered to 45 mph for its entire length, PennDOT reported in its latest update.
An tractor-trailer crash just after noon has lane restrictions in place Interstate 80 eastbound in Turbot Township. near mile marker 213. The right (driving) lane to be restricted just east of mile marker 212/Interstate 180 interchange.
Travel restrictions are in place across highways throughout Pennsylvania as the winter storm that has wreaked havoc across the country arrives in the region.
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily restricting commercial trucks and large trucks on Route 54 in Northumberland County. According to PennDOT, no commercial trucks are permitted on Route 54 at Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear, they reported this morning.
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have put various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm.
Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.
The following vehicle restrictions are in place as of 6 a.m.
Tier 1:
- I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80
- I-80 from I-79 to Exit 173 (Lamar)
- I-70 from Maryland to PA Turnpike (I-76) in Fulton County
- I-70 from I-79 to I-76
- I-81 from the Maryland border to I-80
- I-83, entire length
- I-283, entire length
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
- Recreational vehicles/motorhomes
- School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches
- motorcycles