NEW COLUMBIA — A home in Union County is destroyed following a two-alarm fire along Grover Drive just west of New Columbia.
Fire crews have most of the fire knocked down, but some smoke is still billowing from the home. Fire is still smoldering in some spots and flames can be seen emerging from some areas already charred.
A state police fire marshal is already on the scene.
The roof of the home is gone and fire crews are using hooks and other gear to pull down the remaining pieces of the structure so they don't fall onto emergency responders.
The fire broke out around 1:30 with initial calls for a person entrapped in the house according to emergency radio communication.
Water is being brought to the scene from tankers and fill stations nearby. The fire is located on a rural, dead-end road.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.