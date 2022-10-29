Dozens of firefighters are battling a three alarm dwelling fire in the 300 block of Walnut Street that has now spread to a nearby home, according to officials.
Fire crews are battling 330, 334 and 340 Walnut Street and have two ladder trucks on scene. Crews are cutting into metal roofs at both homes in an attempt to vent the smoke from the blaze, officials said.
Officials have closed a large area in the south end of Sunbury, which includes Second and Walnut to Fourth and Walnut, along with Third and Chestnut to Linden Street and Church to Spruce Streets, according to officials.
It is suggested to avoid this area if traveling through the city, officials said.
Sunbury Police and the Sunbury Fire Police are also on scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.