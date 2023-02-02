Emergency crews knocked down a two-alarm fire in a home along South Sixth Street in Lewisburg in less than 20 minutes, a local fire chief said.
The first call came for the fire at 109 S. 6th St., came in about 5:40 a.m. and a second alarm was quickly called.
A state police fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire but at this time it appears accidental, William Cameron Engine Co. Chief James Blunt said.
When units arrived at the scene of the fire, they "observed smoke coming from the dormers and eves of the structure. A second alarm was requested," Blount said. "Crews made entry into the building and located the fire in the attic area. The fire was under control and completely extinguished within 20 minutes."
Blount said the residents of the house were home when the fire broke out and they all escaped the fire before firefighters arrived on scene.
"There were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters on the scene," Blount said.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are functioning properly. In addition to checking the smoke detectors, proper mounting is essential to ensure proper function and alerting," Blount said.
William Cameron was assisted on scene by Milton Fire Department, White Deer Fire Department, and the Mifflinburg Hose Company.