Fire crews in Shamokin have brought a fire that struck at least three homes along Birch Street under control this afternoon.
First responders were observed carrying one person out of one of the homes in a litter, who was placed into an awaiting ambulance. There is no information regarding the individual's condition.
The first call went out at 12:28 p.m. with a second alarm called within five minutes for the fire along the 100 block of Birch Street. A third alarm was called around 12:50.
Crews have the fire mostly under control as of 2 p.m.
Shamokin Area school officials announced a bus stop near the scene of fire will be moved for today. Buses 5 and 22 which typically drop off at Arch and 7th streets, will now drop off at the same time on the opposite side of the Annex building along Lincoln Street.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.