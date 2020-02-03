Emergency crews have a two-alarm fire along West Chestnut Street in Shamokin under control.
The first call went out just after 1 p.m. for a working structure fire. Within five minutes of the first call, a second alarm was called, according to emergency radio communication. By 2 p.m., there was no visible smoke from the scene. Crews remain around the structure and two ladder trucks are still extended to the the building's roof.
The fire is on the 700 block of West Chestnut Street. More than a dozen units have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.