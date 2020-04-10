Emergency crews from three counties have a two-alarm house fire along Main Street in Watsontown under control this morning.
The home was heavily damaged by smoke and flames.
According to emergency radio and Union County Firewire, the fire broke out after 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Main Street. By 7:45 crews, said they had the blaze under control.
Crews from Northumberland, Union and Lycoming counties are still on the scene conducting overhaul.
The Red Cross has been called to the scene. Fire police have shut down a portion of Main Street in the borough.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.