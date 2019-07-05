Emergency crews from Northumberland and Union counties knocked down a house fire fire along Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township this morning.
The first call came in about 6:30 a.m. this morning for an electrical fire that had spread to the rest of the house in the 1300 block of Johnson Mill Road.
According to emergency radio communications, all occupants were out of the home.
A second alarm was called before 7 a.m.
The Mifflinburg Hose Company reported there was a working fire when crews arrived on scene. Crews quickly douse flames and locate and rescue a family pet.
More details will be posted when they become available.