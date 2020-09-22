SUNBURY — Firefighters remain on the scene of a second-floor fire that broke out on North Seventh Street on Tuesday afternoon.
More than 50 firefighters arrived at 504 N. 7th St., at around 4:15 p.m. to find smoke filling the second floor of the home.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flame but smoke continued to pour through the structure.
The family living at the home has been displaced, according to Sunbury officials.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.