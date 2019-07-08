MIFFLINBURG — Fire burned through one half of a duplex Monday morning along Chestnut Street and crept to the other side before Valley firefighters extinguished the flames.
All occupants of 111-113 Chestnut St. who were home when the fire was discovered about 8 a.m. escaped safely and no injuries were reported, according to Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Schnure of Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Trooper Tyler Watson, state police at Milton, arrived on the scene to investigate the cause.
Six people lived in 113 Chestnut St. and three others lived at 111 Chestnut St., Schnure said. American Red Cross assisted the fire victims.
Borough police warned the public of an alleged scam in which a man known to officers attempted to collect money for the victims at local businesses and from residents. The same individual attempted to solicit donations similarly following a fire here last week, police said.
Both properties are owned by David Grenoble, of Watsontown.
The fire appeared to have ignited at the rear of 113 Chestnut St. Schnure said it took heavy fire, smoke and water damage and appeared to be a total loss. The neighboring home largely took on smoke damage and the occupants’ contents may be salvageable, he added.
"I looked out the window and saw the flames," said neighbor Viola Havite of 121 Chestnut St. She said she noticed the occupants including juveniles were already outside. "That's all I was worried about."
According to Schnure, paramedics at Mifflinburg Community Ambulance located directly across the street from the scene alerted Union County Communications to the blaze.
“They must’ve been pulling out and they noticed it,” Schnure said.
A juvenile resident of 113 Chestnut St. alerted his mother and siblings to the fire, neighbors said. Schnure added that electric service cut out at the home and an adult inside subsequently found flames spreading from the rear porch.
The medics and borough police were on scene as Schnure drove to the scene from his home. Heavy smoke rose from the scene and when he arrived, he learned the backside was fully involved. Firefighters mounted an interior attack with a hose line.
“As soon as they made their way through they were met with heavy fire,” Schnure said of firefighters entering a side door at 113 Chestnut St.
They quickly doused flames on the first floor but the fire had already spread to the second floor and the attic. Another hose line was run through the same door and pulled to the second floor.
An exterior line was established to the rear of the home. Firefighters used Mifflinburg Hose’s ladder truck to climb to the duplex’s roof and cut a hole to ventilate the structure.
Schnure estimated it took from 30 to 40 minutes to bring the fire under control, allowing firefighters to “overhaul” the scene — pulling away drywall and ceiling material to hunt any lingering flames.
Also assisting Mifflinburg Hose on the scene were members of William Cameron, New Berlin, West End, Middleburg, Milton, Penns Creek and Kratzerville fire departments.