Emergency crews from two counties are on the scene of a barn fire in Union Township, Snyder County this morning.
The first call came over emergency radio about 7:50 a.m for reports of a chicken barn on fire along Dundore Road, just off Routes 11/15, south of Selinsgrove.
A second alarm was called before 8 a.m.
Crews are battling the working fire. Fire police are also on the scene directing traffic around the site.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.