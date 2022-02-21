One person was sent to the hospital following a two-alarm garage fire in East Buffalo Township on Monday afternoon.
The first call for the fire at 3326 Stein Road, just west of Winfield, came in around 3 p.m. Three Valley fire departments battled the fire, but the garage was destroyed.
One person was being transported to the hospital, likely at Lehigh Valley's burn unit, J.R. Young, assistant chief at William Cameron Engine Company, in Lewisburg, said.
Young said the unidentified victim was taken to a nearby ambulance for initial treatment before he was then flown by Life Flight to the hospital.
Young said it did not take long to put the fire out. Fire crews from Mifflinburg, Union Township, and White Deer Township knocked down the blaze at the detached garage.
"The fire itself was knocked down within a few minutes," said Young.
Young said they went to second alarm right away to expedite the response, "so we could get stuff coming as fast as we could."
The investigation has been placed in the hands of the state police fire marshal, Young said.