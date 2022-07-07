Vehicles are taking their first rides on the northbound lanes of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project’s northern section today. PennDOT announced lanes connecting Route 15 to Route 147 in Point Township opened around 8:30 this morning.
Traffic will christen the thruway’s southbound lanes late in the day Friday, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The northern section of the bypass includes the nearly one-mile-long river bridge, which links interchanges along Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County and Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. Funding wasn’t made available to the project until the passage of Act 89 in 2013.
“For more than a decade, I have advocated for this crucial investment in Central Pennsylvania infrastructure,” said Sen. Bob Casey at the ribbon-cutting June 29. “As we celebrate completion of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway and break ground on the southern section, I look forward to the economic growth and transportation access this connector will provide.”
“This is something we’ve been keeping an eye on over the course of the last five-to-six years, maybe longer,” said Randy Yoxheimer, chair, Point Township supervisors, on Wednesday.
Yoxheimer, like Casey, believes the completion of the northern section could lead to businesses deciding to locate in the township.
Presented with plans for the northern section, Yoxheimer said the township has always “well perceived the project.”
Motorists are urged to drive with caution as they navigate the area due to changing traffic patterns and an active work zone.
As the northern section opens, work is just beginning in the construction of the southern section, which will eventually bypass the busy Routes 11-15 business strip in Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf.
When completed in 2027, the southern section will provide a new four-lane, limited access highway stretching from the northern interchange near Winfield south to the existing Routes 11-15 four-lane highway adjacent to Selinsgrove.
The CSVT bypass project will provide the final 13-mile link in the highly traveled north-south Route 15 highway corridor from New York state through Central Pennsylvania to Harrisburg and points south.