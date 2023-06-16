MOUNT CARMEL — Three Mount Carmel police officers —one current, one former and one retired — face up to 10 years in prison after they allegedly used excessive force during arrests and failed to preserve the footage, according to an indictment filed Friday in the U.S. Middle District.
Current officer Kyle Schauer, retired Lt. David Donkochik and former officer Jonathan McHugh, were all arrested Friday, according to the documents.
The indictment claims all three officers, when making certain arrests, used excessive force including, but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating, and body slamming arrestees.
The indictment alleges that in 22 different arrests, they kicked, punched, choked, and otherwise used excessive force against those they were arresting. In those arrests, they caused bodily injuries to their victims, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.
“The defendants violated the civil rights of numerous individuals in their community over an extended period and in the course of doing so, betrayed the significant public trust placed in them,” Karam said in a press release. “This week’s indictment reflects our office’s commitment to ensuring that those who abuse their official positions are held accountable.”
The indictment claims that the three officers took steps to ensure that video of the arrests were not captured by police cameras or if footage incriminating them was captured, failed to take steps to ensure that footage was preserved.
All three officers falsely reported that arrestees acted in a manner requiring violence and then falsely charged arrestees with criminal offenses including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related offenses to conceal their own use of violence, the indictment said.
The indictment lists various arrests of unnamed individuals, saying Schauer, during an arrest, assaulted a man and used pepper spray.
Schauer also is accused of pushing another arrestee down a flight of steps, the indictment states.
McHugh is accused of punching and assaulting an arrestee which resulted in bodily harm to the alleged victim, the indictment states.
The indictment says McHugh also punched an arrestee in the face and threw the man against walls.
In a Sept. 2, 2021 incident, McHugh allegedly slammed a female arrestee's head against a wall.
Donkochik is accused of punching and kicking and dragging an arrestee resulting in bodily harm, and assaulting an alleged victim with pepper spray.
McHugh and Schauer, during incidents in 2020 and 2021, aided and abetted one another when they allegedly tripped to the ground, choked and assaulted, punched, kicked and threw arrestees, investigators say.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place from 2018 through 2021, investigators said.
“The indictment announced today is a culmination of outstanding joint investigative efforts and actions by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Public Corruption Task Force,” said Capt. James Cuttitta, Special Investigations Division of the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “I commend Trooper Emily Dressler and those state police members who assisted her for their hard work during this lengthy investigation.
"Anytime law enforcement investigates their own, it is challenging and difficult. The charges outlined in the indictment are disturbing, and the residents of Northumberland County should be pleased these officers will be held accountable. Mount Carmel is a town with proud traditions, and residents should be able to trust that their police officers will uphold the oaths they swore to at all times."
McHugh faces 14 various counts, Schauer faces 10 and Dinkochik faces four various counts of deprivation of rights, according to investigators.