SELINSGROVE — A man was taken into custody shortly before a body was removed from a South Market Street home in Selinsgrove after police responded to a reported shooting Monday afternoon.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man or identify the person killed.
Snyder County District Attorney confirmed that a death investigation was being conducted by state police at Selinsgrove.
There is “no danger to the public,” he said.
Christopher Finck was working on his car outside his 1216 S. Market St. home at about 1:30 Monday afternoon when he heard a commotion and saw police swarm the nearby house with their guns drawn.
"I heard someone yell, 'Put down the gun.' That got my attention," said Finck who immediately took out his cellphone and began filming the scene. "I saw a trooper standing in front of a group of police yelling commands."
After a few seconds of silence, Finck said he saw a man emerge from the house holding what appeared to be a gun in his left hand above his head.
The man dropped the weapon and police took him into custody as several other officers rushed inside the home.
Finck, who said he moved to Selinsgrove from the Williamsport area in late February, said he didn't know the identity of the man or any of the home's occupants.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.