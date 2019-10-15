DANVILLE — Danville High School was locked down for one hour on Tuesday after a second written bomb threat in as many days was found inside the school.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said students and staff were moved to a secure area of the building during a sweep. Pennsylvania State Police bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in and the building was cleared, she said. No bomb or weapons were found and school resumed for the day.
Mattis wouldn't say where Tuesday's written threat was found. She said the investigation is ongoing as is the investigation into Monday's bomb threat that closed the school early.
Mattis said no one is in custody and charges have not been filed. She did say the investigation is progressing.
She said there are surveillance cameras in the school but not where the threats were found.
"Whether it is the same individual, we can't take anything for granted. Both are being investigated," she said of the two incidents.
The lockdown began at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday following an unspecified "potential threat." Acting Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle announced the lockdown was lifted at about 12:20 p.m.
Local police and the Montour County sheriff's office responded to the school, which houses about 670 students.
A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to search the school and parking lot Monday. Students and staff were evacuated to the nearby stadium.
Students who ride buses were the first to be transported home. Parents were notified they could pick up students who they drop off or who drive to school. Students were allowed to retrieve belongings and their cars parked in the school lot Monday evening.
Monday's threat was written and discovered in the school between noon and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Mattis said.