DANVILLE — Danville High School was locked down for one hour on Tuesday after a written bomb threat was found inside the school.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said students and staff were moved to a secure area of the building during a sweep. Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in and the building was cleared, she said. No bomb or weapons were found with school resuming for the day.
The district attorney said the dogs were brought to the scene by the Pennsylvania State Police.
Mattis wouldn't say where the written threat was found. She said the investigation is ongoing as is the investigation into Monday's bomb threat that closed the school early.
Mattis said no one is in custody and charges have not been filed. She did say the investigation is progressing.
"Whether it is the same individual, we can't take anything for granted. Both are being investigated," she said of the two incidents.
The lockdown began at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday following an unspecified "potential threat." Acting Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle announced the lockdown was lifted at about 12:20 p.m.
A bomb-sniffing dog was brought in to search the school and parking lot Monday after a bomb threat was found in the school Monday. Students and staff were evacuated to the nearby stadium.
Students who ride buses were the first to be transported home. Parents were notified they could pick up students who they drop off or who drive to school. Students could retrieve belongings and their cars parked in the school lot Monday evening, Mattis said.
That first threat was written and discovered in the school between noon and 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Mattis said.