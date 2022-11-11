SUNBURY — Organizers postponed a dance recital for six children who faced difficulties in life after facing sound and lighting equipment issues.
Lisa Caruso is the director of Now, High Fidelity Wraparound, a program that focuses on supporting youth with mental health difficulties. She said she was informed recently the company originally scheduled to handle the service had backed out and now the Nov. 19 recital is postponed with no new date scheduled.
The recital came after a grant was given by The Gladys and Fern Moyer Trust For Expressive Arts, of Sunbury.
Caruso said the performance is important to the children because it provides an experience for them to express art to help heal trauma.