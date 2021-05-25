A Danville man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in Montour County.
According to state police at Milton, 43-year-old Paul A. Costa crashed his 2015 Harley-Davidson just after 10 a.m. Tuesday along Old Valley School Road in Valley Township.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Costa lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons and died due to blunt force trauma. He was not wearing a a helmet, Lynn said. Toxicology results are pending.
Trooper Kyle Drick of the Milton barracks said Costa was riding his bike north on Old Valley School Road when he traveled into the southbound lane and struck a utility pole. Drick reported that Costa was thrown off the motorcycle and landed along the west side of the road.
Costa was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.