DANVILLE — A vacant home was heavily damaged in an early morning fire along Bloom Street in Danville.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block for a working structure fire. A second alarm was quickly called.
When firefighters from Montour and Northumberland counties arrived flames were visible from the rear part of the property and the roof, according to emergency radio communications.
The fire and response forced Bloom Street and Route 11 to be closed for several hours to allow for fire response.
Both roads were back open as of 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.