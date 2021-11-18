SUNBURY — The homicide case against Jahrid Burgess should be in a jury's hands this afternoon after the defense rested its case following more than an hour of testimony from Burgess.
Closing arguments are set before a jury is charged with the case in Northumberland County Court.
Burgess testified for an hour and a half on Thursday afternoon, telling the jury he didn't mean to hurt 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, is accused of beating Parker so badly she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.
"A misthrow is a misthrow, but accidents happen," he testified. "I am embarrassed, but I didn't mean to hurt this child. I have to live with it every day. I love and miss Arabella."
Also testifying for the defense Thursday was a Northumberland County Children & Youth caseworker who said she visited with Arabella Parker on the day of the incident and said she saw no signs of abuse.
On Wednesday, neurological surgeon Dr. Alejandro Bugarini, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, the surgeon who attempted to save Arabella's life in October 2019 testified that if he had been told of the severity of the injuries, a team of doctors would have been on standby waiting for Arabella to arrive.
Police contend Burgess, instead of calling 911 after the alleged beating, called his mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury. Police say 911 was told Arabella had a seizure.
"If it was stated from the get-go, we could have been more prompt in treating her," Bugarini said Tuesday. "Minutes and seconds matter."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz rested his case Tuesday after arresting trooper Brian Seibert testified along with former trooper Cpl. Rob Reeves, who said after interviewing Burgess he believed Burgess struck the child on the Oct. 10 date in question.
Burgess has been very active in his defense, paging through notes and files while instructing his defense attorney, Richard Feudale, on what questions to ask
On Tuesday, Samantha Delcamp, 25, Arabella's mother and Burgess' girlfriend at the time, testified for nearly three hours and, at times, she wept as she looked at pictures of her daughter. Delcamp is also charged with homicide as an accomplice in the case.
Several troopers testified in the past two days that Burgess changed his story to police several times when he was interviewed about his involvement.