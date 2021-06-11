Pennsylvania State Police say a 70-year-old Delaware Township man was fatally injured after firing a weapon at troopers during an incident Friday afternoon.
Troopers arrived at 7720 State Route 44, Delaware Township, outside of Watsontown following a 911 hangup call. Upon their arrival at around 4 p.m., William Michael Kradlak Jr. exited his residence and, after a brief standoff, fired at troopers, according to Milton trooper and state police spokesperson Mark Reasner. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding Kradlak, he said.
Per state police regulations, a joint investigation is being conducted by the Northumberland County District Atttorney's office and state police, Reasner said. State police also are not releasing the name of the officer who fired, also per state police regulation.
According to a report from PennDOT, Route 44 was closed between the intersection with Susquehanna Trail in McEwensville and Dickson Avenue in Watsontown Borough during the investigation.
A detour using local roads was in place. Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.
Officers reported there was no threat to the public.