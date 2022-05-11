SUNBURY — A Northumberland County jury now has the case of Samantha Delcamp who is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old child, Arabella Parker.
Delcamp, 26, of Trevorton, testified in Northumberland County Court on Wednesday that she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend, who has since been convicted of third-degree murder in the beating death of her daughter.
Delcamp told jurors that her former boyfriend, Jarhid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, physically abused both her and her daughter. She testified that she felt at the time she was doing all she could do, but now questions if she should have done more to protect and save her child.
Delcamp was the only witness for the defense.
Earlier in the day, Delcamp hid her face with her hands and cried as she listened to herself on a video of her police interview describing the fatal beating her 3-year-old daughter.
The jury watched the entire video as the prosecution presented its case. Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Brian Siebert, who conducted the interview, was the final witness for the prosecution before it rested its case earlier in the day.
During closing arguments, Delcamp's attorney, Michael O'Donnell, said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz was correct in saying that Burgess beat the child, but that he is wrong in charging Delcamp with striking the child or playing any part in Arabella's murder.
O'Donnell said Delcamp is a victim of abuse and that the prosecution even charged Burgess with beating Delcamp and the jury should consider that when they deliberate the case.
O'Donnell said Delcamp did not have the ability to call 911 or police because Burgess controlled her and the woman had no money, no phone, no car, and no job. O'Donnell said Delcamp did all she could to protect her child.
Matulewicz spoke to the jury and said Delcamp is a liar and it's only after several interviews with police that she told the truth.
The district attorney said Delcamp had a duty as a mother to protect her child and she failed.
Matulewicz agreed Burgess did all the beating but that the law is clear that because of the circumstances surrounding the case, Delcamp should also be held accountable for the crime.
"She (Delcamp) chose her boyfriend over her child," he said. "The beating, lying and waiting are what killed Arabella."
Police say Burgess, Delcamp and Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, 53, of Sunbury, who was convicted of lying to authorities and sentenced to state prison time, all waited 49 minutes to call for help after the beating of Arabella. Police say all three lied to police about what took place in October 2019 when the incident occurred.
"You can't just stand there like a deer in headlights because you are scared," Matulewicz said to the jury about Delcamp not calling police.
"She (Delcamp) chose her boyfriend over the health, wellness and safety of her own child. She chose to let the child die. She failed to perform the legal duty as a parent."
The jury now has the case and a verdict could come as early as this afternoon or evening.