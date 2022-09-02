SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp will spend up to 25 years in prison for her role in the death of her 3-year-old daughter in 2019 after a Northumberland County Judge sentenced her Friday.
In September, a Northumberland County jury found the 26-year-old Trevorton woman guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for her part in Arabella Parker's death. Delcamp was sentenced by President Judge Charles Saylor to 12 to 25 years in prison but not before he delivered her some words.
"I saw pictures of her (Arabella) in the hospital and it was heartbreaking," Saylor said to Delcamp. "You criminally failed to protect your daughter in that you stayed with Jahrid Burgess."
Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, was convicted in November of third-degree murder, four felony counts of aggravated assault for a person under 13, aggravated assault for a person under 6, child endangerment and obstruction, for his role in the Oct. 2019 incident that left Arabella with brain damage so severe doctors needed to remove part of her skull.
Burgess was sentenced by Saylor to 50 years but no less than 24 years in state prison after he was sentenced to the maximum allowed by law.
On Friday, Delcamp, with her attorney Michael O'Donnell, declined to comment to the court when Saylor asked her if she had anything to say.
"No thank you," Delcamp said to Saylor.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said although he couldn't comment on the case pending any appeals by Delcamp, he respected the judge's sentence. Matulewicz through the past three years of the case vowed to the public he would not accept any plea deals and even though Delcamp testified against Burgess, she still went to trial with no deals in place.
Delcamp stood and listened to Saylor deliver the sentence before leaving the courtroom to head back to Northumberland County Jail. Delcamp will be moved to state prison in the coming weeks.