SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp testified in Northumberland County Court today that she was afraid of her ex-boyfriend, who has since been convicted of third-degree murder in the beating death of her daughter.
Just before 3 p.m., the case was handed to the jury.
The 26-year-old woman from Trevorton testified in her own defense during a trial on charges that she was an accomplice to murder in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Delcamp told jurors that her former boyfriend, Jarhid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, physically abused both her and her daughter. She testified that she felt at the time she was doing all she could do, but now questions if she should have done more to protect and save her child.
Delcamp was the only witness for the defense. The trial now moves to closing arguments. It is not yet known if jurors will begin deliberations this afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Delcamp hid her face with her hands and cried as she listened to herself on a video of her police interview describing the fatal beating her 3-year-old daughter.
The jury watched the entire video as the prosecution presented its case. Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Brian Siebert, who conducted the interview, was the final witness for the prosecution before it rested its case earlier in the day.