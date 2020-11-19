TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A fire on Thursday that heavily damaged a two-story home along Hoy Road in Turbot Township in northern Northumberland County is not suspicious, according to Turbot Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Koch.
The call for the two-alarm fire came about 11:15 a.m. Crews from Northumberland, Montour and Union counties responded to the scene of the working house fire that could be seen from Interstate 80 that ran parallel with Hoy.
"The fire originated in the back corner of the property at the stairs and traveled to the second-floor apartment and the attic," said Koch. "The upstairs apartment received heavy water, smoke and fire damage. The downstairs apartment had smoke and water damage."
A state police fire marshall was on the scene within minutes. That individual was unable to be reached on Thursday for comments on the cause.
Two residents lived in the upstairs apartment with two pets and two residents lived on the bottom floor apartment with one pet. The residents on the second floor were originally reported as entrapped, but they climbed onto the roof of the porch and escaped unharmed, said Koch.
The building is owned by David Reynolds. The property is insured, said the deputy chief.
At 12:30 p.m., gray smoke emerged from the home and small pockets of fire could be seen in the attic area.
Over the next few hours, the crews worked to extinguish the fire. They appeared to be focusing on the second floor and attic of the structure.
Firefighters were standing on the roof of the front porch, ladders were propped up against the windows of the second floor and hoses snaked in and out of the home.
Smoking debris could be observed on the ground along the backside of the house. Melting siding fell from the side of the attic from both the fire and water spray from the firefighters. Part of the roof in the back collapsed.
The scene was under control by 2:30 p.m., said Koch.
An occupant of the home, who sat against a nearby barn with his dog wrapped in a blanket, declined comment.
Those responding to the scene or on standby included firefighters and first responders from Turbot Township, Point Township, Tuckahoe, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Milton, Mifflinburg, Warrior Run, Clinton Township, Muncy, Liberty Township and Potts Grove.
"All the local fire departments worked well together," said Koch. "The residents of this community have great local firefighters."