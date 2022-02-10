SHAMOKIN — One person died and another was taken to a hospital for burns after a fire broke loose in a set of row homes in Shamokin Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
Northumberland County Deputy Coronor James Gotlob said one woman was pronounced dead at the fire. Gotlob said he is not releasing any names of victims and said nothing further would be released at this time.
The incident began when fire crews in Shamokin were dispatched to the 100 block of Birch Street at around 12:28 p.m. The fire quickly spread and a third alarm was called at around 12:50 p.m, according to officials.
By 2 p.m., crews had the scene under control
Neighbor Donna Neiman said she was home when the fire started.
She said she was on the chair and heard her husband ask if the house was on fire.
"When I came out, everything was on fire and, all of a sudden, it started to spread and firefighters started busting through windows," she said. "This was a scary situation."
Shamokin officials were still on scene as of Thursday evening.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.