DEWART — A 76-year-old Dewart man died in a two-alarm fire on Sunday night in Northumberland County.
Dennis Hassenplug, the only resident at 38 Spencer Lane, was found inside the single-story home by fire personnel as they attempted to put out the fire, said state police Fire Marshal Nathan Birth on Monday afternoon.
Birth, who works out of the Montoursville barracks, was called to the scene of the fire to determine the cause of fire and death.
Birth ruled the fire accidental. The death was caused by fire-related elevation of carbon monoxide, Birth said in his report.
The first call to the Warrior Run Fire Department came at 10:16 p.m., said Fire Chief Doug Funk, on Monday.
"When we got there we had heavy flames showing from the south end of the house, with heavy smoke pushing out the rest," Funk said.
It took about half an hour to get the blaze under control, Funk added.
Assisting the Warrior Run Fire Department were personnel from fire departments from Montgomery, Muncy, White Deer Township, Milton Fire and E.M.S., Turbot Township, William Cameron out of Lewisburg, and Evangelical Hospital Medic 1.
There were no fire department injuries, Funk reported.