SUNBURY — Had medical experts been told the truth about the abuse 3-year old Arabella Parker suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, a Valley pediatrician testified Wednesday during the trial of Christy Willis.
Arabella Parker suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and needing surgery to remove part of her brain, according to Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger.
Bellino testified Wednesday morning during Willis' trial that medical experts were told Arabella had a seizure and was on her way to the hospital.
"Had we have known what happened, we would have been able to provide all of the care we could offer her (Arabella) immediately," Bellino testified under questioning by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Willis, 51, of Sunbury is accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton. Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019, after spending 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Willis is Burgess’s mother.
Troopers say Willis told various stories to law enforcement about the events leading up to the death of Arabella.
Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, who is accused as an accomplice in Arabella's murder, told a jury Wednesday that outside the hospital on Oct. 11, Willis said she would tell law enforcement she was in the home and that Arabella had a seizure.
Delcamp also testified she knew about Arabella's abuse for at least three months and never reported it. Delcamp testified she would evade Children and Youth caseworkers by using Willis's vehicle when Delcamp was aware caseworkers would be visiting their home.
Delcamp said Willis knew the reason why she was taking her vehicle. Delcamp testified that Burgess set up the situation so that every time a caseworker would come to the home, she and Arabella would be gone.
Delcamp testified Burgess threw the child up to four feet where she smashed her head off the ground before getting up and collapsing into a seizure. Delcamp also testified that Willis waited 30 minutes to call 911 after arriving at their home. Delcamp said Willis eventually called 911.
The trial resumes this afternoon when arresting state trooper Brian Siebert is expected to testify.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.