The number of new COVID-19 cases increased statewide for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, while the Department of Health recorded 85 more deaths as Pennsylvania nears 2,000 deaths in October from the coronavirus.
State Health officials registered 4,506 new cases, the highest total this week, along with the 85 deaths. It marked the fourth day in a row DOH officials have added at least 75 deaths to the statewide total.
The statewide death toll increased the monthly death total to 1,977, sixth-most in any month since the pandemic began, and 315 over the past three days. One of the deaths was recorded in Union County, the fourth death in five days in that county. Locally, there have been 17 in the last 11 days.
Locally, there were 93 combined new cases in the Valley: 59 in Northumberland County, 14 in Snyder, 12 in Union and eight in Montour. Northumberland County has had at least 20 new cases over each of the past 10 days.
Sixty-six counties in Pennsylvania reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County has substantial transmission.
Nationwide, 75.61 percent of counties have high transmission rates, down from 96.8 percent. The CDC reports that 2 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported new cases on Friday, the second day in a row. Fourteen counties reported at least 100 new cases in the latest report, including 472 in Allegheny County.
Health officials reported more than 13.7 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. This week, the state surpassed 600,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Bucknell University is reporting four active cases on campus in its latest update on Friday, including three students. There are four students in isolation.
According to the university's COVID dashboard, there have been two positive cases on campus this the lowest total since August.
At Susquehanna University, there are seven active cases, including six students. The school has had 42 cases this semester, including 29 students.
There are nine new cases at long-term care facilities in Northumberland County according to statewide data updated Friday. There are six new resident cases and three staff cases in the county since Thursday.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,371 total cases — the state does not update active cases, only the cumulative total since March 2020 — including 1,882 resident cases.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,738 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, down four from Thursday and 100 over the past two days.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 665 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 13, and 373 were being treated on ventilators, up six after two days in a row of decreases.
According to data provided by the state, there were 99 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Friday, the first time four days there were fewer than 100 patients. There were 22 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — down two — eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 16 on ventilators — up three — and Evangelical was treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 66 COVID-19 positive patients, down three. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and five at Geisinger-Shamokin, down two.
At Evangelical, 22 of 28 patients hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, while six of eight in the ICU and all four on ventilators were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials reported Wednesday.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID cases at Valley prisons declined on Friday. There were three active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, down one. There were 110 staff cases statewide — also down one — including 20 at SCI Smithfield. There were 50 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There were 24 active inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood on Friday, down one, while the other three prisons — penitentiaries in Lewisburg and Allenwood and medium-security unit in Allenwood — are all reporting no active cases.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Friday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.