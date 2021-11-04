Pennsylvania recorded more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly three weeks on Thursday.
A day after announcing a three-day total of more than 10,000 cases, the Department of Health registered 5,162 new cases, the highest one-day total since Sept. 15.
State Health officials did report 72 new COVID-related deaths across Pennsylvania. One death was recorded in Northumberland and Snyder counties on Thursday.
Locally, there were 90 new coronavirus cases, more than half in Northumberland County. The state registered 47 new cases in Northumberland County, 20 in Snyder, 15 in Union and eight in Montour.
Sixty-five of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Chester and Philadelphia counties are both seeing substantial transmission rates. Sullivan and Montgomery counties now have high transmission rates after substantial growth in recent days.
Nationwide, 73.03 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.2 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.1 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, 2,571 patients were hospitalized with COVID symptoms in hospitals across Pennsylvania, down 42 from Wednesday. It is the lowest total since Sept. 24.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 606 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 18, and 366 were being treated on ventilators, up two,
According to data provided by the state, there were 117 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Thursday, up four. There were 24 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 19 on ventilators, up four, and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 70 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 34 patients at Evangelical and 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin. Of Evangelical’s 34 patients, 24 were not fully vaccinated, including six of seven in the ICU and both on ventilators. Across its system, 151 of the 178 patients hospitalized in a Geisinger facility were not fully vaccinated, along with 39 of 44 in the ICU and 34 of 37 on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced just two active cases are still at the low-security unit in Allenwood, level with Wednesday's report following a drop of 22 on Tuesday. There is one active staff case and one inmate case. There is also an active inmate case at the medium-security location.
There are three active COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, down one in the latest report. There were 105 staff cases statewide, including 17 at SCI Cambria. There were 39 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reports an increase of three active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and 11 staff cases. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were fewer staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.