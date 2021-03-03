A proposed settlement in the antitrust case challenging a partnership between Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital weakens the original agreement between the Valley hospitals in a way federal prosecutors say preserves competition and protects patient care.
The hospitals and U.S. Department of Justice tentatively agreed to settlement terms announced Wednesday. The proposal mandates that Geisinger hold no more than a 7.5% stake in Evangelical, which is allowed to keep $20.3 million in payments already made for its PRIME hospital expansion project and the entities' joint venture at the Miller Center.
Neither hospital can appoint members to either's board of directors and the two entities can't share non-public financial information or strategic planning information.
Geisinger and Evangelical agreed to a partial acquisition in October 2018 where Geisinger would take 30% of Evangelical and appoint 6 members to its board of directors. The $265 million partnership would also allow the health systems to share electronic medical records technology and consolidate accounting services. The $265 million figure is the combined investment by both hospitals as part of that partnership, according to an Evangelical spokesperson. The Justice Department says in court filings that $100 million would have been paid by Geisinger to Evangelical.
The proposed final judgment in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania is pending a 60-day public comment period. The Department of Justice will advertise the settlement in local media with information for public comment to be submitted online. Those comments and responses will become part of the public case record. At that point, Justice can recommend a federal judge sign off on the order or the department can back out of the consent agreement.
“Evangelical can best continue to meet the needs of our community by remaining an independent, community hospital and by using Geisinger’s financial support to strengthen our facilities, technology, and services,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital, stressing the agreement confirms Evangelical’s independence.
“We are pleased to have worked with the Department of Justice to develop a resolution that allows us to maintain our investment in the health of this community,” said Matthew Walsh, Geisinger's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful that the Department of Justice acknowledges the investments Geisinger has made to Evangelical to date and we look forward to our continued work on projects that will benefit patients and the community at large.”
'Close competitors'
In August, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division filed a civil lawsuit challenging the partnership. The department noted that Geisinger and Evangelical are "close competitors" that command about 70% of the market combined across a six-county region.
Evangelical would have received $100 million from Geisinger for Geisinger-approved investments and intellectual property licensing. The Justice Department said that investment wasn’t passive, creating additional entanglements and giving Geisinger opportunities to influence Evangelical.
The proposal caps Geisinger's ownership interest at 7.5%. Evangelical can keep $20.3 million in payments: Approximately $17 million for its PRIME hospital expansion and $3.3 million for its joint venture with Geisinger at the Miller Center.
“The partial acquisition of Evangelical by Geisinger resulting from the Collaboration Agreement would have created significant entanglements between Defendants, likely leading to increased coordination between them, higher prices, lower quality, and reduced access to inpatient general acute-care services in central Pennsylvania,” court documents state.
The Department of Justice said should the collaboration have been approved as originally proposed, it would have disincentivized Evangelical from improving its services in areas where Geisinger also offers services in fear of pulling patients from its part-owner. It would damage that same incentive for Geisinger to improve its own services and look to take patients from Evangelical.
“As a result of the partial acquisition, both Defendants would have an incentive to pull their competitive punches,” court documents state. “If implemented, the Collaboration Agreement would also likely lead to Geisinger raising prices to commercial insurers and other purchasers of inpatient general acute-care services, resulting in harm to consumers.”
Proposed 'firewall'
Loans from Geisinger to Evangelical are prohibited as part of the settlement, as are any management and leadership appointments for Geisinger representatives to Evangelical outside of any prior joint ventures, including the Miller Center. Geisinger is prevented from having first offer or right of refusal should Evangelical be sold, and it can’t license any information technology owned, used or licensed by Geisinger without the approval of the federal government.
Future joint ventures between the entities would also require government approval. Such approval would also be necessary to renew, extend or amend terms of the entities' joint venture at the Miller Center.
Geisinger and Evangelical are not prevented from sharing information necessary for the care and treatment of patients and payment for said care.
If Evangelical is going to use Geisinger’s EPIC electronic medical records system, it must pay no less than 15% of the incremental increase of cost to Geisinger to bring Evangelical onto the network. Related support for EPIC must be billed at that same minimum.
The proposed final judgment requires Geisinger and Evangelical to create a “firewall” between the hospitals to prevent the sharing of competitively sensitive information and allow federal agents access to records, accounts, ledgers, data and more to ensure compliance.
Notice of the terms in the proposed final judgment must be published 60 days prior to a judge enacting an order, allowing members of the public to submit comments online to the U.S. Department of Justice, Antitrust Division. Comments and responses will be filed with the federal court. At that point, prosecutors could ask the judge to enter an order or they could withdraw consent for the proposal.