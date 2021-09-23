A dozen Valley roads of roads are closed this afternoon due to flooding or downed trees and utilities.
PPL's outage map shows 1,632 customers are in the dark as of 1:30 p.m., including 1,320 in Snyder County, 145 in Northumberland, three in Montour and 165 in Union.
In Montour County, Mahoning Township officials have shut down a portion of Bloom Road near Woodbine Lane due to flooding.
Danville Area School District will dismiss students two hours early today due to flooding, according to an alert from the district.
All after-school activities, including sports, are still scheduled to take place, school officials said.
The following roads are closed in the region:
Montour
- (New) Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.
- (New) Route1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.
- (New) Route 1009 (Greenleaf Drive / Stamm Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road and Stamm Road in Derry Township for flooding.
Northumberland
- (New) Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding.
- (New) Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.
Snyder
- (Open) Route 35 between Greenville Road and Flint Hill Road in Washington Township for flooding.
- Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.
- Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Route 35 and Buckwheat Valley Road in West Perry Township for downed utilities.
- Route 3016 (Sevens Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township for flooding.
Union
- Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Route 2001 (Elimsport Road) and Route 15.
- Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.
- (New) Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Wolfland Road and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
- (New) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.