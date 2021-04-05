A driver involved in a two-vehicle accident in Gregg Township early Saturday who was flown to the hospital listed in critical condition on Monday, according to the public relations department at Geisinger in Danville.
Trooper Kyle Philips, of the Milton State Police Barracks, identified William Blackwell, 54, of Williamsport, as one of the drivers involved in the accident on Route 15 just north of Clyde's Peeling's Reptiland in Union County. The accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. Saturday just north of the popular zoo outside Allenwood and just south of the county line between Union and Lycoming near the entrance to Hidden Creek Campground in Gregg Township.
Chicane Barkholz, 29, of Muncy, was driving a 2003 Honda Acura north on Route 15 while Blackwell was traveling south in a 2018 Nissan Altima. Barkholz crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck Blackwell, causing Blackwell's vehicle to overturn, police reported.
Blackwell was entrapped and needed to be extricated. He was then transported to Geisinger via medical helicopter, according to Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk and Philips's report.
Police said Blackwell's two passengers — 47-year-old Kerry Anthony and 56-year-old Sonya Robinson, both of Williamsport — and Barkholz were transported to Geisinger. No condition update was available for Barkholz.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
PennDOT reopened the closed lanes at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.