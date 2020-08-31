The 32-year-old Northumberland man whose vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Route 15 just before it was involved in a double-fatal crash early Sunday had alcohol in his system that was "well over the legal limit," Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo said on Monday.
The 2:39 a.m. crash killed that driver, Matthew Jodon, whose residence Adamo originally listed as Sunbury, and 2020 Midd-West High School graduate Joseph Rodriguez, 19, of Middleburg. Four others were injured.
Adamo said Jodon and Rodriguez were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m. by a representative of his office.
The coroner said he did not have the specific blood-alcohol level. He was not at his office, where he had the information. He said Jodon was the only victim of the accident that he tested.
Rodriguez was a passenger in a southbound 1993 Subaru Legacy that was struck head-on by Jodon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, which was headed north in the southbound lane of Route 15 in Kelly Township, according to the report by Trooper Kurtis Killian of state police at Milton.
The driver of the Subaru was a 17-year-old male from Middleburg. That driver, whom Killian did not identify because of the boy's age, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Three other passengers also were injured. Police say Qamar Yasin-Bradley, 18, of Milton, was seriously injured and initially listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, but his condition improved to fair on Monday, according to a nursing supervisor.
A 17-year-old girl from Muncy was also seriously injured and transported to Geisinger, and a 16-year-old boy from Lewisburg was taken to Evangelical with minor injuries, the trooper reported.
The police report noted that when the Cobalt struck the Subaru, the Subaru overturned. The Cobalt continued north after the initial impact and eventually struck the passenger side of a 2008 Mercury Mariner, originally identified as a Mercury Mountaineer. That vehicle was later able to stop 50 yards south of the crash scene. The Mercury was drive by Naja Moore, 46, of Hughesville. She was not injured, nor were her passengers, a girl, 10, and boys 6 and 3.
Moore was cited for driving with a suspended license, according to the trooper's report.
Rodriguez was a well-liked football player and wrestler who impacted many people during his brief life, said Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston.
“Joe was a kid who was always smiling,” Edmiston said.
Rodriguez and his twin brother, Josh, graduated this spring. Edmiston said an extra counselor will be at the school Monday to help grieving students.
Bree Solomon, Midd-West director of athletics, said that after learning of Rodriguez’s passing, “The first thing that came to mind was his smile.”
The Rodriguez twins attended Midd-West High School for only a couple of years but, “In that short amount of time, they made an impact,” Solomon said.
“A lot of people knew who Joe was because he was an athlete, but he also touched a lot of people because of his attitude,” Edmiston said.
Route 15 was closed for more than seven hours following the crash, according to PennDOT's 511pa.com.
Staff reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this story.