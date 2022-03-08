Theresa Risso was under the influence of alcohol Friday evening when she struck three vehicles and critically injured one occupant before flipping her BMW with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter in the backseat onto the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant, borough police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
“Alcohol was a substantial factor in the incident,” said Bremigen, who would not reveal Risso’s blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.
Risso remained in critical condition at Geisinger on Monday afternoon, a nursing supervisor said.
James Haught, of Shamokin Dam, who turns 47 today, suffered a broken back, broken ribs and other injuries, said Christine Haught, his wife of 23 years. He was also in critical condition Monday at Geisinger.
Christine Haught plans to attend a debriefing being offered to the victims and witnesses of the violent crash today from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Shamokin Dam Borough Office by the police and members of ACCESS EAP.
Bremigen said the investigation into Friday’s accident is continuing and charges are expected.
Risso, a 43-year-old Selinsgrove mother of two has two prior DUI convictions, according to court records. The first was in 2002 in Union County and the second conviction was in 2009 in Columbia County, for which she received 18 months of house arrest.
Risso was driving with her toddler daughter when she was seen driving erratically in the southbound lane of Routes 11-15 at about 5:45 p.m. Friday. She struck a vehicle at Baldwin Avenue and another vehicle at Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam before crossing into the northbound lane, hitting a utility pole, concrete barrier and minivan parked at Golden Chopsticks restaurant, 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail, occupied by the Haughts, before Risso’s vehicle went airborne and came to rest on its wheels on the restaurant roof.
Rizzo’s toddler was removed from a car seat by an off-duty state police trooper. She was taken to Geisinger and discharged a day later without any injury.
Surveillance video from a business across the street captured Risso’s 2017 BMW traveling at a very high speed, striking the Haught’s van and flipping twice before coming to rest on the roof.
Christine Haught described a frightening scene and said she’s still traumatized by the crash.
She was in the driver’s seat and he was in the passenger’s seat waiting for their food order when she felt a jarring crash that pushed her forward and back.
“I looked to my right and the building was on fire. I thought someone threw a bomb,” Christine Haught said.
Bremigen said the fire erupted when the engine from Risso’s BMW fell out and struck the restaurant.
Haught jumped out of the car and went to the passenger side to help her husband, who had knee surgery two days earlier, out of the smashed vehicle.
He was more concerned with her as he walked back and forth three times from their damaged vehicle to retrieve cell phones and his wife’s eyeglasses, she said.
“He thought he was fine and wanted me to be checked out,” said Haught, who sustained minor bumps and bruises.
At the hospital, it was determined James Haught had been critically injured.
Christine Haught said she’s grateful to the people who rushed from nearby businesses to put out the fire and assist her and her husband. She’s also thankful the accident didn’t occur a minute earlier when her husband was looking under the van’s hood.
“He would have been killed,” she said. “I’m still in shock.”
Haught said she was infuriated to learn that Risso was under the influence.
“Oh my God. How could anyone be so ... stupid? It’s going to be a very hard time for us and knowing this just makes it worse,” she said.
Bremigen said he wants to provide victims, like Haught, first responders and witnesses a chance to speak about the incident with trained mental health professionals.
“I’ve learned that you never know how these events will affect you,” he said. At least two people involved remained distraught a day after the accident so Bremigen scheduled the debriefing and his office has contacted about 15 people.
Information and tips will be given by the professionals to better prepare or mitigate any issues stemming from the crash in the future.
“Ultimately the goal will be to educate those involved before a mental health crisis arises. This is a proactive approach to benefit these citizens and personnel who witnessed an event that rises above the level” of most crashes given the number of vehicles and a child was involved.
Anyone who is unable to attend may contact Bremigen at 570-743-2671 for assistance.