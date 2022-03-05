A woman injured in a Friday evening crash that ended with one vehicle on the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant and another into the side of the building is still in critical condition this morning.
A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, reported that Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was still in critical condition.
According to Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen, Risso crashed her BMW into several vehicles and through a concrete barrier before landing on the roof of Golden Chopsticks restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.
Bremigen said this morning that the investigation is still ongoing and that the car will be inspected.
Risso was one of five people hurt in the crash, according to Bremigen.
An unidentified trooper rushed to the roof and retrieved a small female child, about 1 1/2 years old, from Risso's car, according to eyewitness Paul Schardt. He said the child appeared uninjured and that first responders administered CPR to Risso.
A van also smashed into the restaurant during the crash. According to Schardt, two people in the van, a man and a woman, got out of the vehicle, dazed, but able to walk away.
Minutes before the crash, Bremigen said, borough police officer Eric Hassenplug was investigating a report of a reckless driver when he came upon a vehicle that had been struck at 8th Avenue in the borough.
Following an investigation, with the aid of surveillance video provided by businesses on the Strip, Bremigen said police were able to determine that Risso was traveling south on Routes 11-15 when she struck a vehicle near Baldwin Boulevard, and then hit a pickup truck near 8th Avenue.
Risso continued to drive south, crossing over into the northbound lane and into a telephone pole. Her vehicle traveled through the parking lot of the post office, hit a concrete barrier and struck the van parked in the Golden Chopsticks restaurant lot occupied by a couple.
The force of the crash caused Risso's engine to disengage and strike the restaurant as her vehicle catapulted onto the roof, Bremigen said.
In all, five vehicles occupied by 10 people were involved in the incident, Bremigen said. The four other people injured, including a Golden Chopsticks worker, were in satisfactory condition Friday night, he said.
Bremigen said police were still working to determine why Risso was traveling in such a reckless manner.
Shamokin Dam Deputy Fire Chief Jon Gray said the van that crashed into the side of the restaurant sparked a small fire and caused at least one injury to a worker inside.
Crash debris was spread over about one-quarter mile along the Strip, beginning just before 8th Avenue, he said.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in both north and southbound lanes of Routes 11-15 between 10th and 11th avenues for several hours while state police conducted an accident reconstruction investigation.