SHAMOKIN DAM — The driver in last week's violent Shamokin Dam crash was released from Geisinger Medical Center Tuesday, a nursing supervisor at the Danville hospital said.
Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was discharged from the hospital four days after she crashed into three cars while driving with her 1 1/2-year-old daughter in a 2017 BMV on Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam Friday evening.
A victim of the crash, James Haught, 47, remained in critical condition at Geisinger, a nursing supervisor said.
Earlier Tuesday, several victims and witnesses to the crash met with mental health experts to discuss the traumatic incident.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen wouldn't divulge how many people showed up, but he said they had to break the meetings into three sessions.
Charges are pending against Risso who police said was under the influence of alcohol at 5:45 p.m. Friday when she crashed into two cars while driving south on Routes 11-15 near the Veteran's Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
Risso's vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed along the Strip, striking a utility pole, crashing through a concrete barrier and into the rear of a van parked at Golden Chopsticks, 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail, before flipping twice and landing her BMW on the restaurant roof.
Risso's toddler daughter escaped injury. Bremigen said Snyder County Children and Youth were contacted following the crash.
Haught, of Shamokin Dam, was sitting in the front passenger seat when his vehicle was struck from behind. He remains in the hospital after suffering a broken back, ribs and other injuries.
His wife, Christine Haught, 51, who was sitting in the driver's seat of the van, suffered minor bumps and bruises.
Bremigen said it will take "months" for the accident reconstruction to be completed. It will include reviewing several recordings of the accident that were captured by surveillance cameras at businesses along the route which will help determine how fast Risso was driving, he said.
Bremigen wouldn't say what charges Risso is facing. She has at least two prior DUI convictions in Pennsylvania from incidents in 2002 and 2008, according to court records.
Risso was also cited last February by Selinsgrove borough police and pleaded guilty to failing to properly secure a child under the age of 2 in a vehicle and pleaded guilty to two speeding citations issued in Union County last year in February and October.
Georgine Kratzer, owner of the building where Golden Chopsticks restaurant has been serving Chinese food for years, said she plans to rebuild.
"We're just waiting on insurance," said Kratzer.
There was substantial structural damage to the restaurant not only from the impact of the crash but of the fire caused when the engine of Risso's vehicle fell into the building.
"It's bad," said Kratzer, "but there is a silver lining that no one was killed and the gas pumps weren't hit."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there were no patrons inside the restaurant. The Haupts were sitting in their parked van waiting for their food.
The restaurant operators want to continue in the business, but since it could take a significant amount of time to rebuild, Kratzer said, she suggested they find a temporary place to operate in the meantime.