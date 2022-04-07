LEWISBURG — A well-known ophthalmologist from Lewisburg was killed when a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV on Route 15 near the crossover with River Road and Beagle Club Road Thursday afternoon.
According to Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Dr. Louis H. Betz, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner. Betz was the founder of Betz Ophthalmology Associates of Lewisburg.
According to witness reports to police, Betz’s SUV pulled out from Beagle Club Road in front of a tractor-trailer truck being driven south on Route 15 by Rashawn O. Morris, 42, of Darlington, South Carolina. Morris was not injured, police said.
The truck impacted the driver’s side of the passenger vehicle, pushing it approximately 200 feet down the highway, police said. When they arrived, they witnessed the truck occupying both southbound lanes and the vehicle on an embankment.
Traffic was restricted to a single lane in both directions on Route 15 while emergency personnel worked at the scene, police said. The lanes were restricted for more than four hours, from the time of the crash at 11:49 a.m. until after 4 p.m.
Emergency personnel from William Cameron Engine Company, Union County Emergency Management, PennDOT and Freedom Towing assisted police at the scene.