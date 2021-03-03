SUNBURY — An accused killer who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter apologized to the parents of the victim, claiming he never intended to take the life of David Rivera when he shot him in 2018.
Sabian Ebersole, 20, of Coal Township, was immediately sentenced by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to 4 to 8 years in state prison with credit for 1,134 days already served. Ebersole was scheduled for jury selection and a trial to start next week in Northumberland County Court.
Ebersole told the judge that David Rivera attacked his friend Aaron Adams that night. As Adams laid unconscious and bloody on the ground, Ebersole said he warned Rivera three times to back off but when Rivera didn't comply Ebersole pulled out a gun and shot at Rivera, claiming to have tried to aim as low as possible.
"I only acted as I saw necessary to save my best friend's life," said Ebersole, adding, "It was a hard decision to make that night. It was never my intention to end a life, only my intention to save one."
Ebersole apologized twice in his statement to Rivera's father, also named David Rivera. The father said the plea deal should not be accepted because Ebersole was hiding in the bushes and brought a gun along, showing that his actions were premeditated.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 when he shot Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018. Rivera and three others met with Adams to purchase drugs, but police say the group of four intended to rob Rivera.
'Good first step'
Saylor told Ebersole that his use of deadly force exceeded justifiable actions.
"I hope by the time you get out you turn your life around," said Saylor. "This is a good first step."
Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, said he has never seen a case like this in his years as an attorney. Witness testimony was inconsistent, accused co-conspirators would not cooperate and Ebersole turned himself in and cooperated with the police.
"The only person who told the truth in this matter was Mr. Ebersole," said Rudinski.
Ebersole went along that night as a friend and tried to avoid being part of the transaction. It wasn't until his friend was in danger did he act, said Rudinski.
"I'm terribly sorry to Mr. Rivera (the father)," he said. "All of these kids are paying a price. Unfortunately, Mr. Rivera (the son) paid the ultimate price."
Ebersole originally pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2020, but Saylor rejected the original deal because the prison sentence was too short. The remaining charges of two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment are all dropped under the agreed upon deal.
Pending cases
Two witnesses John Feather, 21, of Shamokin, and Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, are accused of felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities related to the same incident as Ebersole's case. Feather's and Lytle's cases will be tried together.
Feather, Lytle and Madison Collins, of Coal Township, were charged in March 2020 with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court. The three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night, police said.
Those cases are still pending. No new court dates are scheduled at this time.