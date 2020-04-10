WATSONTOWN — Eight people, including, young triplets, are homeless after more than 40 firefighters from three counties knocked down a two-alarm duplex house fire along Main Street in Watsontown in under 30 minutes Friday morning.
According to Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk, the fire broke out after 7 a.m. at 807 Main Street. By 7:30 a.m. Funk said they had the blaze under control. Crews remained on scene for several hours.
Funk said two adults, young triplets and an older sibling and a couple in a separate apartment are now all homeless.
Funk said the Red Cross and family members were on scene making arrangements for the people so they had a place to live.
Funk said the duplex is a total loss and one of the apartments where the fire started lost all of its contents. The second apartment has heavy smoke and water damage and he is unsure if any of the contents could be saved.
Funk the case of the fire is still undetermined. A state police fire marshal will be on scene investigating.
Crews from Warrior Run, Milton, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, and Montgomery fire departments were all on scene.
Washington Township and Northumberland Fire Departments were on standby, Funk said.
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite had his offers also on scene assisting the fire departments. A portion
Witherite said no one was injured in the fire and everyone made it out OK.