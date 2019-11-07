ELYSBURG — A suspicious package discovered early Thursday caused law enforcement to close the Sheetz convenience store in Ralpho Township and summon a bomb squad to investigate, according to Steve Jeffery, Northumberland County Department of Public Safety.
The incident was reported to police about 8:40 a.m., the package was later removed without further incident and the store reopened about 1 p.m., according to Nicole Krupa, Sheetz district manager.
“It was out of the ordinary and that’s not where packages are dropped off,” Krupa said.
Members of the City of Reading Bomb Squad arrived on scene after noon to investigate the package, Jeffery said.
The store at Routes 54 and 487 was evacuated and the parking lot closed off by first responders while an investigation was underway.
Krupa described the package as a trunk. Jeffery likened it to a suitcase, estimating it at about 2.5 feet by 1.5 feet by 1.5 feet.
Video surveillance showed the package was dropped off outside the store about 4:40 a.m., Krupa said.
Krupa, citing police officers, said the package ultimately wasn’t considered dangerous and was removed by law enforcement.
Ralpho Township Police had command of the scene. A telephone message was left with the department seeking information.