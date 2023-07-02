A tornado warning in place for parts of three counties has expired and Route 15 has reopened in all directions after debris was cleared from the four-lane highway.
The fireworks shop located along Route 15 in Kelly Township is partially collapsed according to multiple reports and the road was closed near the site.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for central Pennsylvania, according to NWS in State College.
A special weather statement has been issued for Bloomsburg PA, Berwick PA and Shenandoah PA until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vQZh2A4OxT— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 2, 2023
At 4:48 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Exchange in northern Montour County, moving east at 20 mph.
The National Weather Service previously confirmed a tornado was located over Milton at 4:35 p.m. moving northeast. NWS confirmed a tornado was over Lewisburg about 4:21 p.m.
A tornado was previously reported by emergency officials in western Union County around 4 p.m. Emergency management officials confirmed a tornado in Union County, NWS said.
The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Montour, northwestern Northumberland and northeastern Union counties, including the following locations, Turbotville, West Milton, McEwensville and Bucknell.
Residents in these areas should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, officials said.
Northumberland County EMA director Steve Jeffrey said the only damage so far in Northumberland County are some downed utility lines and a field fire.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.