A tornado warning in place for parts of three counties has expired.
At 4:48 p.m. a confirmed tornado was located over Exchange in northern Montour County, moving east at 20 mph.
The latest storm is expected to be in Jerseytown, Iola and Eyers Grove around 5:10 with Millville, Washingtonville, Turbotville and McEwensville to also be impacted.
At 5:15 p.m. radar showed a strong storm along along a line extending from Bloomsburg to Danville, moving east at 25 mph.
The National Weather Service previously confirmed a tornado was located over Milton at 4:35 p.m. moving northeast. NWS confirmed a tornado was over Lewisburg about 4:21 p.m.
A tornado was previously reported by emergency officials in western Union County around 4 p.m. Emergency management officials confirmed a tornado in Union County, NWS said.
The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Montour, northwestern Northumberland and northeastern Union counties, including the following locations, Turbotville, West Milton, McEwensville and Bucknell.
Residents in these areas should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, officials said.
Northumberland County EMA director Steve Jeffrey said the only damage so far in Northumberland County are some downed utility lines and a field fire.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.